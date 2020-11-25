You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall St opens flat as labour market recovery slows

Wed, Nov 25, 2020 - 10:53 PM

AK_usstocks_2511.jpg
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes were muted at the open on Wednesday as a surprise jump in weekly jobless claims added to signs the recovery of the labor market was stalling amid a surge in Covid-19 infections.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose just 12.63 points, or 0.04 per cent, at the open to 30,058.87.

The S&P 500 opened flat at 3,635.50, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 17.11 points, or 0.14 per cent, to 12,053.89 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Nov 25, 2020 10:43 PM
Companies & Markets

DBS' Lakshmi Vilas Bank deal gets formal nod from India's central bank

INDIA'S central bank has formally approved a proposed scheme through which South-east Asia's largest lender DBS will...

Nov 25, 2020 10:40 PM
Government & Economy

China's Xi congratulates Biden on US election victory

[BEIJING] China's President Xi Jinping on Wednesday congratulated Joe Biden on winning the US presidential election...

Nov 25, 2020 10:37 PM
Government & Economy

US jobless claims post first back-to-back increases

[WASHINGTON] Applications for US state unemployment benefits unexpectedly rose for a second straight week in the...

Nov 25, 2020 10:15 PM
Consumer

Amazon will conduct counterfeit inspections with US agency

[WASHINGTON] Amazon.com is partnering with a government counterfeit watchdog to conduct inspections of suspected...

Nov 25, 2020 10:10 PM
Companies & Markets

Dasin Retail Trust Q3 revenue down 7.5%

DASIN Retail Trust's revenue fell 7.5 per cent for the third quarter ended Sept 30, the trustee-manager said in a...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: Maybank KE downgrades DBS, OCBC, UOB to 'sell' on 'unsustainable' rally

Hin Leong founder OK Lim denies HSBC's forgery claim

Hot stock: Top Glove sinks to 2.5-month low on workers' Covid-19 outbreak, factory shutdowns

Hot stock: Singapore Airlines gains nearly 17% on the week

East Coast pre-war bungalow for sale with S$19m guide price

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for