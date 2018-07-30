You are here

US: Wall St opens flat as tech losses offset energy, Caterpillar gains

Mon, Jul 30, 2018 - 9:48 PM

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 11.74 points, or 0.05 percent, at the open to 25,439.32.
AFP

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened little changed on Monday as weakness in tech stocks offset gains in energy companies which rose on the back of higher oil prices and as industrials got a lift from Caterpillar's upbeat quarterly earnings.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.18 points, or 0.01 per cent, at 2,819.00. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.15 points, or 0.03 per cent, to 7,735.27 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

