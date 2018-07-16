You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall St opens flat as weak oil prices offset earnings enthusiasm

Mon, Jul 16, 2018 - 9:46 PM

file70y9ubvny8zpsn0z4kh.jpg
US stocks opened flat on Monday as losses in energy shares due to lower oil prices offset gains in the financial sector after a robust quarterly report from Bank of America.
AFP

[NEW YORIK] US stocks opened flat on Monday as losses in energy shares due to lower oil prices offset gains in the financial sector after a robust quarterly report from Bank of America.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 6.17 points, or 0.02 per cent, at the open to 25,025.58.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.12 points, or 0.00 per cent, at 2,801.43. The Nasdaq Composite gained 5.76 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 7,831.74 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_SGcondo_160718_2.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Property Cooling Measures 2018
Real Estate

Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%

BP_SGtourism_160718_3.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Consumer

Tourism sector growth spree set to continue in 2nd half

BT_20180716_YOTOPLINE_3501271.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Optimistic Koh Brothers senses opportunities

Most Read

1 Latest curbs could see developers lower prices up to 10%
2 Insolvency limbo: the SGD bond market
3 Three families jointly sell Telok Kurau bungalows for S$37.89m
4 Optimistic Koh Brothers senses opportunities
5 Singapore developers sold over 40% fewer homes in June than in May
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_CONDO_160718_85.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore developers sold over 40% fewer homes in June than in May

BP_CONDO_160718_85.jpg
Jul 16, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Jul 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

Raffles Health to offer Shield plan, will cover 3 pre-existing illnesses

Jul 16, 2018
Companies & Markets

OCBC's Bank of Singapore gets regulatory nod to launch Luxembourg unit

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening