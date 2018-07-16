US: Wall St opens flat as weak oil prices offset earnings enthusiasm

US stocks opened flat on Monday as losses in energy shares due to lower oil prices offset gains in the financial sector after a robust quarterly report from Bank of America.

[NEW YORIK] US stocks opened flat on Monday as losses in energy shares due to lower oil prices offset gains in the financial sector after a robust quarterly report from Bank of America.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 6.17 points, or 0.02 per cent, at the open to 25,025.58.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 0.12 points, or 0.00 per cent, at 2,801.43. The Nasdaq Composite gained 5.76 points, or 0.07 per cent, to 7,831.74 at the opening bell.

REUTERS