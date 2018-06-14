You are here

US: Wall St opens higher after ECB decision, retail sales data

Thu, Jun 14, 2018 - 9:56 PM

US stocks opened higher on Thursday on better-than-expected May retail sales data, while investors assessed the European Central Bank's move to end its stimulus program and the US Federal Reserve's guidance on monetary policy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 53.45 points, or 0.21 per cent, at the open to 25,254.65. The S&P 500 opened higher by 7.58 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 2,783.21. The Nasdaq Composite gained 27.84 points, or 0.36 per cent, to 7,723.53 at the opening bell.

