[WASHINGTON] US stocks opened higher on Wednesday, rebounding from a steep selloff in the previous session on worries about a political crisis in Italy.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 106.38 points, or 0.44 per cent, at the open to 24,467.83. The S&P 500 opened higher by 12.57 points, or 0.47 per cent, at 2,702.43. The Nasdaq Composite gained 31.82 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 7,428.41 at the opening bell.

REUTERS