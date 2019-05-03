You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall St opens higher after strong jobs data

Fri, May 03, 2019 - 9:47 PM

file755zsliewu919efww2c8.jpg
US stocks opened higher on Friday as a surge in job growth in April pointed to a solid domestic economy, while a steady wage growth backed the Federal Reserve's patient view on interest rate hikes.
AFP

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Friday as a surge in job growth in April pointed to a solid domestic economy, while a steady wage growth backed the Federal Reserve's patient view on interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 71.35 points, or 0.27%, at the open to 26,379.14. The S&P 500 opened higher by 11.69 points, or 0.40%, at 2,929.21. The Nasdaq Composite gained 56.11 points, or 0.70%, to 8,092.88 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190503_JOEL2_3771071.jpg
May 3, 2019
Garage

honestbee CEO replaced; firm said to be sticking to habitat growth

BT_20190503_LANDMARK_3771007.jpg
May 3, 2019
Real Estate

Landmark Tower sale completion facing delays

May 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

Hard to pick clear winner between two upcoming US hotel Reit listings

Most Read

1 honestbee fired CEO Joel Sng, says report; startup to make statement today
2 Collapse of Hillview, Joo Chiat projects stokes fears of more small developers going bust
3 Malaysia's ringgit and stocks are set for a rebound, Ex-CIMB chief Nazir says
4 honestbee halts services in HK and Indonesia; layoffs to hit 10 per cent
5 Savings hacks for millennials and more

Must Read

doc756oz75vfup1hngi3ko1_doc7237q9aotusgt91w1mk.jpg
May 3, 2019
Companies & Markets

UOB says Singapore home loans flat, with growth coming from region

doc756rv8liixv1itl1xlul_doc7237q9aotusgt91w1mk.jpg
May 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

May 3, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore factory sentiment cools in April as exports, output slow

May 3, 2019
Government & Economy

GIC buys 10% stake in world's sixth-largest container terminal operator

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening