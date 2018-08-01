US: Wall St opens higher as Apple lifts tech stocks

US stocks opened higher on Wednesday after Apple's strong earnings boosted technology companies and helped ease concerns over future growth of the tech sector.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 46.44 points, or 0.18 per cent, at the open to 25,461.63.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.88 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 2,821.17. The Nasdaq Composite gained 30.03 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 7,701.82 at the opening bell.

REUTERS