You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall St opens higher as Apple lifts tech stocks

Wed, Aug 01, 2018 - 10:01 PM

doc719kpbu7qyp1d8t2bke9_doc6zdwuu83s3815u9ir3k7.jpg
US stocks opened higher on Wednesday after Apple's strong earnings boosted technology companies and helped ease concerns over future growth of the tech sector.
AFP

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Wednesday after Apple's strong earnings boosted technology companies and helped ease concerns over future growth of the tech sector.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 46.44 points, or 0.18 per cent, at the open to 25,461.63.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.88 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 2,821.17. The Nasdaq Composite gained 30.03 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 7,701.82 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

cs-generic-Budget2018-25.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Startups

New bourse debuts to trade shares in high-growth startups

bp_sgbiz_310718_29.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Companies & Markets

In a first, majority of S'pore-listed firms now have a woman director

LZW_7488_edited.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Property sector sentiment down, but underlying demand still exists

Most Read

1 CPF withdrawals via PayNow hit S$40m since launch in March: OCBC
2 Steve Ting on timing, luck and second phase of his career
3 UOB teams up with 7 car dealerships, Carousell to launch car financing service
4 Daintree Residence sells 50 out of 80 units in weekend launch
5 Deutsche Bank's Yusof Yaacob may be a leading candidate for Khazanah's top job
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

file6ul18oroxqa1cfaa43qn.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
SME

Singapore SMEs top exporters in Asia-Pacific: FedEx survey

file6ul18oroxqa1cfaa43qn.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

google.jpg
Aug 1, 2018
Technology

Google building third data centre in Singapore with added investment of US$350m

Aug 1, 2018
Real Estate

Residential, commercial project at Mohamed Sultan Road put up for sale for S$30m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening