US: Wall St opens higher as bank stocks rise

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened slightly higher on Tuesday, with bank stocks gaining as the Federal Reserve kicked off its two-day policy meeting, while a historic US-North Korea summit failed to impress investors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 24.51 points, or 0.10 per cent, at the open to 25,346.82. The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.60 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 2,785.60. The Nasdaq Composite gained 13.95 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 7,673.87 at the opening bell.

REUTERS