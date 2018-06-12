You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall St opens higher as bank stocks rise

Tue, Jun 12, 2018 - 9:48 PM

file70hu7o2b06gq84u5bfj.jpg
US stocks opened slightly higher on Tuesday, with bank stocks gaining as the Federal Reserve kicked off its two-day policy meeting, while a historic US-North Korea summit failed to impress investors.

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened slightly higher on Tuesday, with bank stocks gaining as the Federal Reserve kicked off its two-day policy meeting, while a historic US-North Korea summit failed to impress investors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 24.51 points, or 0.10 per cent, at the open to 25,346.82. The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.60 points, or 0.13 per cent, at 2,785.60. The Nasdaq Composite gained 13.95 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 7,673.87 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180612_ANGROLE31_3467759.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Stocks

SGX mulls new rule to protect minority shareholders in delistings

BT_20180612_UWSUMMIT12LV6L_3467877.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Both sides hopeful; consensus is that it's a long road ahead

BP_Citi_120618_2.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Banking & Finance

Citi's Asia consumer business gains from its digital strides

Most Read

1 No swan song for Singapore semiconductors
2 Kim Jong Un invites Donald Trump to second summit in North Korea in July, says report
3 Trump-Kim summit: S$20m bill to host US-North Korea meeting
4 Hyflux receives notice of default from perps trustee
5 Singapore paying for North Korea's hotel stay at Trump-Kim summit: Vivian Balakrishnan
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Donald Trump_120618_73.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Trump, Kim pledge to work towards 'complete denuclearisation' of Korean peninsula at Singapore summit

BP_Donald Trump Kim Jong Un_120618_71.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_SGretail_120618_72.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales a mixed bag; inches up 0.4% in April

BP_Condo_120618_59.jpg
Jun 12, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo resale prices up 1.2% to hit new high in May: SRX flash estimates

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening