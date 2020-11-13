You are here

US: Wall St opens higher as Cisco, Disney jump after results

Fri, Nov 13, 2020 - 10:57 PM

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday as Disney and Cisco jumped after reporting upbeat quarterly results, although investors remained worried about restrictions due to record surges in coronavirus cases.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 123.73 points, or 0.43 per cent, at the open to 29,203.90.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 15.56 points, or 0.44 per cent, at 3,552.57, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 85.35 points, or 0.73 per cent, to 11,794.94 at the opening bell.

