US: Wall St opens higher as easing trade concerns boost techs

US stocks opened higher on Tuesday, lifted by technology shares, after Washington confirmed that trade talks will resume in two weeks, easing some uncertainty caused by the cancellation of a US farm visit by Chinese delegates last week.

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Tuesday, lifted by technology shares, after Washington confirmed that trade talks will resume in two weeks, easing some uncertainty caused by the cancellation of a US farm visit by Chinese delegates last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 84.08 points, or 0.31per cent, at the open to 27,034.07.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.65 points, or 0.36 per cent, at 3,002.43. The Nasdaq Composite gained 34.77 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 8,147.24 at the opening bell.

REUTERS