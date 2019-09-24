You are here

US: Wall St opens higher as easing trade concerns boost techs

Tue, Sep 24, 2019 - 9:43 PM

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Tuesday, lifted by technology shares, after Washington confirmed that trade talks will resume in two weeks, easing some uncertainty caused by the cancellation of a US farm visit by Chinese delegates last week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 84.08 points, or 0.31per cent, at the open to 27,034.07.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.65 points, or 0.36 per cent, at 3,002.43. The Nasdaq Composite gained 34.77 points, or 0.43 per cent, to 8,147.24 at the opening bell. 

