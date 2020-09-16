You are here
US: Wall St opens higher as focus turns to Fed meet
[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday as investors hoped for a pledge by the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates low for a prolonged period, with upbeat quarterly results from FedEx also boosting sentiment.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 36.09 points, or 0.13 per cent, at the open to 28,031.69.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.03 points, or 0.29 per cent, at 3,411.23. The Nasdaq Composite gained 31.76 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 11,222.08 at the opening bell.
REUTERS
BT is now on Telegram!
For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes