You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall St opens higher as focus turns to Fed meet

Wed, Sep 16, 2020 - 9:45 PM

tl-wallst-r-090920.jpg
PHOTO: REUTERS

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Wednesday as investors hoped for a pledge by the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates low for a prolonged period, with upbeat quarterly results from FedEx also boosting sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 36.09 points, or 0.13 per cent, at the open to 28,031.69.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.03 points, or 0.29 per cent, at 3,411.23. The Nasdaq Composite gained 31.76 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 11,222.08 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

Stocks

Singapore stocks end Wednesday higher, STI climbs 0.78 per cent to 2,505.15

Hong Kong: Shares end slightly lower

Europe: Stock markets mixed at open

Seoul: Shares snap four-day rally on profit taking ahead of Fed statement

Australia: Shares track US peers higher; Fed in focus

Tokyo: Shares close higher on hope for new government

BREAKING NEWS

Sep 16, 2020 09:54 PM
Transport

British Airways says pandemic may cost 10,000 jobs

[LONDON] British Airways is expecting to cut as many as 10,000 jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic even as the airline...

Sep 16, 2020 08:50 PM
Government & Economy

US consumer spending appears to slow in August

[WASHINGTON] US consumer spending appeared to slow in August as extended unemployment benefits were cut for millions...

Sep 16, 2020 08:15 PM
Life & Culture

US$500m burglary nets stamps and calligraphy in Hong Kong

[HONG KONG] A brazen Hong Kong burglar made off with a collection of stamps and calligraphy worth a reported US$500...

Sep 16, 2020 06:58 PM
Banking & Finance

China tightens funding sources for micro lenders such as Ant

[BEIJING] China is stepping up regulations over small loan companies, including those run by Jack Ma's Ant Group, to...

Sep 16, 2020 06:56 PM
SME

Facebook Singapore to give S$4.75m in grants to small businesses hit by Covid-19

FACEBOOK Singapore has set aside about S$4.75 million which it will give as grants to local small businesses...

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Broker's take: DBS says time to relook Singapore office Reits as China tech firms spur demand

Wilmar gets final registration approval for China IPO, eyes listing by mid-October

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Stocks to watch: UOB, DBS, OCBC, Singapore Airlines, ESR-Reit, Sabana Reit, Q&M Dental

Broker's take: DBS maintains 'buy' on ComfortDelGro amid extended support for industry

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.