US: Wall St opens higher as tech stocks bounce

Tue, Sep 22, 2020 - 9:49 PM

PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[NEW YORK] The S&P 500 and Nasdaq indexes jumped at the open on Tuesday, led by a bounce in technology-related stocks, while the blue-chip Dow was subdued on uncertainty over more US fiscal stimulus.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 14.69 points, or 0.45 per cent, at 3,295.75, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 94.50 points, or 0.88 per cent, to 10,873.30 at the opening bell.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose just 22.64 points, or 0.08 per cent, at the open to 27,170.34.

REUTERS

