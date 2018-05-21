You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall St opens higher as trade war put 'on hold'

Mon, May 21, 2018 - 9:50 PM

file7073ko3mylggo4rp6r8.jpg
US stocks opened half a per cent higher on Monday after the United States and China put a potential trade war "on hold", and as US companies announced $27.6 billion worth of mergers.

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened half a per cent higher on Monday after the United States and China put a potential trade war "on hold", and as US companies announced $27.6 billion worth of mergers.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 167.97 points, or 0.68 per cent, at the open to 24,883.06.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 12.98 points, or 0.48 per cent, at 2,725.95. The Nasdaq Composite gained 52.00 points, or 0.71 per cent, to 7,406.34 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_210518_3.jpg
May 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Helping S-chips regain their mojo

BT_20180521_LSSC18_3442876.jpg
May 21, 2018
Banking & Finance

StanChart's digitalisation push nets more customers

May 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Hard for minorities to win in LTC delisting

Most Read

1 SIA to drop SilkAir brand; bring it under its wing
2 PM Lee Hsien Loong meets Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad in Putrajaya
3 Malaysia's Najib summoned to anti-corruption agency: report
4 ESR-Reit and VIT merger could lead to more industrial Reit deals
5 Economic crime reported in Singapore 'at record high'
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Mahathir_210518_58.jpg
May 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Abuses pushed Malaysia's debt over RM1 trillion, says Mahathir

BP_Mahathir_210518_58.jpg
May 21, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Capitol Singapore.jpg
May 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Perennial appoints Europe's luxury hotel group Kempinski to operate Capitol Singapore hotel

May 21, 2018
Companies & Markets

Tat Hong to delist as offeror now controls more than 90% of all shares

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening