US: Wall St opens higher as trade war put 'on hold'

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened half a per cent higher on Monday after the United States and China put a potential trade war "on hold", and as US companies announced $27.6 billion worth of mergers.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 167.97 points, or 0.68 per cent, at the open to 24,883.06.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 12.98 points, or 0.48 per cent, at 2,725.95. The Nasdaq Composite gained 52.00 points, or 0.71 per cent, to 7,406.34 at the opening bell.

REUTERS