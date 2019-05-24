You are here

US: Wall St opens higher as trade worries ease

Fri, May 24, 2019 - 9:49 PM

[NEW YORK] US stocks rose at the open on Friday, a day after a sharp sell off, as sentiment was buoyed by comments from President Donald Trump predicting a swift end to the protracted trade dispute with China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 60.60 points, or 0.24 per cent, at the open to 25,551.07. The S&P 500 opened higher by 10.17 points, or 0.36 per cent, at 2,832.41. The Nasdaq Composite gained 47.28 points, or 0.62 per cent, to 7,675.57 at the opening bell.

