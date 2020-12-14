US: Wall St opens higher as travel stocks rally on vaccine roll-out

[ NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Monday as travel stocks surged on the launch of a nationwide Covid-19 vaccine campaign, while Alexion Pharmaceuticals jumped following a bumper buyout offer from Britain's AstraZeneca.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 77.54 points, or 0.26 per cent, at the open to 30,123.91.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 11.81 points, or 0.32 per cent, at 3,675.27, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 69.57 points, or 0.56 per cent, to 12,447.44 at the opening bell.

REUTERS