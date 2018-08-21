You are here

US: Wall St opens higher on earnings, trade optimism

Tue, Aug 21, 2018 - 10:02 PM

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Tuesday, helped by some encouraging earnings reports and anticipation that planned trade talks between the United States and China would help resolve the spat between the world's two largest economies.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 28.30 points, or 0.11 per cent, at the open to 25,786.99.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.46 points, or 0.16 per cent, at 2,861.51. The Nasdaq Composite gained 19.09 points, or 0.24 per cent, to 7,840.09 at the opening bell.

