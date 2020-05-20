You are here

US: Wall St opens higher on hopes of economic recovery

Wed, May 20, 2020 - 9:43 PM

US stocks jumped more than 1 per cent at the open on Wednesday on upbeat quarterly earnings reports from retailers and hopes of a recovery from a coronavirus-fueled slump amid signs of more stimulus for ailing sectors.
PHOTO: AFP

[BENGALURU] US stocks jumped more than 1 per cent at the open on Wednesday on upbeat quarterly earnings reports from retailers and hopes of a recovery from a coronavirus-fueled slump amid signs of more stimulus for ailing sectors.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 249.08 points, or 1.03 per cent, at the open to 24,455.94.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 30.69 points, or 1.05 per cent, at 2,953.63, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 120.52 points, or 1.31 per cent, to 9,305.62 at the opening bell. 

REUTERS

