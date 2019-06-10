US: Wall St opens higher on Mexico relief, M&A cheer

US stocks opened higher on Monday after the United States abandoned plans to impose tariffs on Mexican goods, while a multi-billion dollar deal between United Technologies and Raytheon added to the cheer.

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Monday after the United States abandoned plans to impose tariffs on Mexican goods, while a multi-billion dollar deal between United Technologies and Raytheon added to the cheer.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 106.28 points, or 0.41 per cent, at the open to 26,090.22.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 12.49 points, or 0.43 per cent, at 2,885.83. The Nasdaq Composite gained 56.77 points, or 0.73 per cent, to 7,798.87 at the opening bell.

REUTERS