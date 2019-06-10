You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall St opens higher on Mexico relief, M&A cheer

Mon, Jun 10, 2019 - 9:46 PM

doc75qebu131vd10vgdnjp3_doc73waxicki0oey7ol99g.jpg
US stocks opened higher on Monday after the United States abandoned plans to impose tariffs on Mexican goods, while a multi-billion dollar deal between United Technologies and Raytheon added to the cheer.
AFP

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Monday after the United States abandoned plans to impose tariffs on Mexican goods, while a multi-billion dollar deal between United Technologies and Raytheon added to the cheer.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 106.28 points, or 0.41 per cent, at the open to 26,090.22.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 12.49 points, or 0.43 per cent, at 2,885.83. The Nasdaq Composite gained 56.77 points, or 0.73 per cent, to 7,798.87 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190610_LMXMAPLE101ZDU_3803579.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Mapletree planning up to 2 Reit listings in next five years

BP_kids_100619_9.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Opinion

Cover for babies and kids: A primer

BT_20190610_VIGOLDBELL_3804123.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Companies & Markets

Goldbell eyes mobility tech for growth

Most Read

1 My iPhone guessed I was pregnant
2 Changi has world's 2nd most valuable airport brand: report
3 Blurred lines as telcos revamp mobile products
4 Mapletree planning up to 2 Reit listings in next five years
5 Power unshackled: Singapore's open electricity market

Must Read

BP_SGhealth_100619_91.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore 2018 healthcare cost inflation hits 10%, 10 times the economic inflation rate: Mercer report

doc75qb041kjn6s3isdmcd_doc742o60uc0441euuh2eh4.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_CBD_100619_86.jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore business sentiment edges up after 3 straight quarters of decline

Shophouses Baghad Street (Photo Credit - CBRE).jpg
Jun 10, 2019
Real Estate

Group of 5 Kampong Glam shophouses on sale with S$23.8m indicative price

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening