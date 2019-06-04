You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall St opens higher on rate cut hopes

Tue, Jun 04, 2019 - 9:47 PM

doc75nbbozpf086243c75r_doc75lanyp5s3kz7mbi4mn.jpg
US stocks opened higher on Tuesday after a senior Federal Reserve official pointed the way to a cut in interest rates in response to slowing economic growth.
AFP

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Tuesday after a senior Federal Reserve official pointed the way to a cut in interest rates in response to slowing economic growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 143.04 points, or 0.58 per cent, at the open to 24,962.82. The S&P 500 opened higher by 18.19 points, or 0.66 per cent, at 2,762.64. The Nasdaq Composite gained 80.92 points, or 1.10 per cent, to 7,413.94 at the opening bell, a day after it confirmed correction territory.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

lwx_singapore manu_040619_6.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Hopes dim of growth recovery in H2 as May's PMI falls below 50

BT_20190604_PGMAP31_3799894.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes

lwx_liang court_040619_12.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Liang Court deal shows quirk in CapLand strategy

Most Read

1 Purged no more: North Korean official appears at show
2 Missing lawyer linked to companies with troubled episodes
3 How long can Carousell go without monetisation breakthrough?
4 US Treasury 'monitoring list': The Singapore puzzle
5 Singapore Academy of Law launches legaltech accelerator

Must Read

lwx_singapore skyline_040619_94.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore to experience sharpest slowdown in S-E Asia with 1.9% GDP growth this year: ICAEW report

doc75n74if1keh1e9iqiiaz_doc744sixne5sxun1p7102.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

lwx_Heng Swee Keat_040619_105.jpg
Jun 4, 2019
Government & Economy

Invest in innovation, people, community for the future: Heng Swee Keat

Jun 4, 2019
Companies & Markets

Keppel's Floatel associate in deal to create offshore housing giant

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening