US: Wall St opens higher on strong retail earnings

US stocks opened higher on Thursday, as strong results from retailers including Nordstrom reinforced confidence in consumer demand, while investors look ahead to Fed chief Jerome Powell's speech for more clues on future interest rate moves.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 68.91 points or 0.26 per cent at the open to 26,271.64.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 6.51 points or 0.22 per cent at 2,930.94.

The Nasdaq Composite gained 18.58 points or 0.23 per cent to 8,038.79.