US: Wall St opens higher on tech boost

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened higher on Tuesday, for the first time in five sessions, as Apple Inc led gains in technology stocks, while financials were lifted by big banks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 132.73 points, or 0.52 per cent, at the open to 25,649.56.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 14.30 points, or 0.51 per cent, at 2,812.66. The Nasdaq Composite gained 62.46 points, or 0.82 per cent, to 7,700.00 at the opening bell.

REUTERS