US: Wall St opens higher on tech boost, trade hopes

Wed, Jun 26, 2019 - 9:50 PM

doc75ymbptsfihqfs23gdq_doc75vkf9vyczk19zudlp47.jpg
US stocks opened higher on Wednesday, as chipmaker Micron Technology's upbeat results lifted technology shares and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin's comments fueled optimism that the United States and China would strike a trade deal.
Bloomberg

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 51.20 points, or 0.19 per cent, at the open to 26,599.42.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 8.69 points, or 0.30 per cent, at 2,926.07. The Nasdaq Composite gained 49.21 points, or 0.62 per cent, to 7,933.93 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

nwy_temasek_240619_7_2x.jpg
BT_20190626_LJRAFFLESM5NH_3818574.jpg
BT_20190626_SPFAVEUSUR_3818578.jpg
doc75ydbik23dz8a4dy3dm_doc75cwdkq7hfl59ni6lz.jpg
