US: Wall St opens higher on trade optimism

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened broadly higher on Friday as investors took comfort from signals that the United States and China will resume trade talks, easing worries about further damage from their long-standing trade war that has roiled financial markets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 114.14 points, or 0.43 per cent, at the open to 26,476.39.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 12.51 points, or 0.43 per cent, at 2,937.09. The Nasdaq Composite gained 41.76 points, or 0.52 per cent, to 8,015.16 at the opening bell.

