You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall St opens higher on trade progress, China data

Mon, Apr 01, 2019 - 9:41 PM

doc74qff6e2rd18svjmcit_doc74murq5n0mh11mgc65vr.jpg
US stocks opened higher on Monday, as a surprise recovery in China factory activity and further signs of progress in the US-China trade talks helped extend last quarter's upbeat mood.
AFP

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Monday, as a surprise recovery in China factory activity and further signs of progress in the US-China trade talks helped extend last quarter's upbeat mood.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 146.42 points, or 0.56 per cent, at the open to 26,075.10.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 14.23 points, or 0.50 per cent, at 2,848.63. The Nasdaq Composite gained 70.92 points, or 0.92 per cent, to 7,800.24 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20190401_LSBOND1TURN_3739382.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Banking & Finance

SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims

BT_20190401_KRMOVE1_3739358.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Real Estate

UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd

file71zra6j9f361mue1xh30.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Government & Economy

PM Lee convenes committee to review data security in public sector

Most Read

1 Corporate big fish must swim smarter, not just faster, to surf startup wave
2 SGD bonds looking bright as economic outlook dims
3 UBS said to be mulling move to 9 Penang Rd
4 Hyflux saga: Focus needed despite the noise
5 Taxpayers can't bail out Hyflux investors, Masagos tells Parliament

Must Read

file74cishdrry810hl42ij.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Taxpayers can't bail out Hyflux investors, Masagos tells Parliament

doc74qc2ol2k531kj215193_doc74cx4asax43f67jscld.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

AK_sgskyline_0104.jpg
Apr 1, 2019
Real Estate

Private home price index down 0.6% q-o-q in Q1 2019: URA flash estimate

Apr 1, 2019
Government & Economy

Most PMET layoffs in 2018 were due to restructuring: Josephine Teo

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening