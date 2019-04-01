US: Wall St opens higher on trade progress, China data

US stocks opened higher on Monday, as a surprise recovery in China factory activity and further signs of progress in the US-China trade talks helped extend last quarter's upbeat mood.

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Monday, as a surprise recovery in China factory activity and further signs of progress in the US-China trade talks helped extend last quarter's upbeat mood.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 146.42 points, or 0.56 per cent, at the open to 26,075.10.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 14.23 points, or 0.50 per cent, at 2,848.63. The Nasdaq Composite gained 70.92 points, or 0.92 per cent, to 7,800.24 at the opening bell.

