US: Wall St opens higher on trade truce hopes; Powell speech eyed

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened higher on Wednesday on hopes of a trade truce between the United States and China at the G20 Summit, and as investors looked forward to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's speech for clues on the path of interest rate hikes.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 84.11 points, or 0.34 per cent, at the open to 24,832.84.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 9.28 points, or 0.35 per cent, at 2,691.45. The Nasdaq Composite gained 52.38 points, or 0.74 per cent, to 7,135.08 at the opening bell.

