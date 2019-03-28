US: Wall St opens higher, US-China trade talks in focus

US stocks opened higher on Thursday, helped by gains in technology and consumer discretionary companies, while investors awaited more details on the progress in US-China trade talks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 67.73 points, or 0.26 per cent, at the open to 25,693.32.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 4.03 points, or 0.14 per cent, at 2,809.40. The Nasdaq Composite gained 16.69 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 7,660.07 at the opening bell.

