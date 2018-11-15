You are here

US: Wall St opens lower

Thu, Nov 15, 2018 - 10:49 PM

US stocks opened lower on Thursday, with hopes of a trade negotiation between the United States and China being offset by mixed results from retailers and a slide in growth stocks including Facebook and Amazon.com Inc .
AFP

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 19.02 points, or 0.08 per cent, at the open to 25,061.48. The S&P 500 opened lower by 8.06 points, or 0.30 per cent, at 2,693.52. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 23.56 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 7,112.83 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

