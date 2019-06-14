US: Wall St opens lower

US stocks opened lower on Friday, weighed down by technology stocks, as the long-feared hit to global growth from President Donald Trump's trade war crystallized in slashed sales forecast from chipmaker Broadcom.

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened lower on Friday, weighed down by technology stocks, as the long-feared hit to global growth from President Donald Trump's trade war crystallized in slashed sales forecast from chipmaker Broadcom.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 30.41 points, or 0.12 per cent, at the open to 26,076.36.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.82 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 2,886.82. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 29.94 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 7,807.19 at the opening bell.

REUTERS