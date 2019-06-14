You are here

US: Wall St opens lower

Fri, Jun 14, 2019 - 9:48 PM

doc75sgbcvz2nbjhoy6hv0_doc75nksq37mkjxvnmwwc.jpg
REUTERS

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened lower on Friday, weighed down by technology stocks, as the long-feared hit to global growth from President Donald Trump's trade war crystallized in slashed sales forecast from chipmaker Broadcom.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 30.41 points, or 0.12 per cent, at the open to 26,076.36.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 4.82 points, or 0.17 per cent, at 2,886.82. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 29.94 points, or 0.38 per cent, to 7,807.19 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BP_USchina_140619_6.jpg
BP_Jeffrey Ong_140619_4.jpg
BT_20190614_JKJEREMY14_3808405.jpg
IMG_001.jpg
doc75sd1rl2q111hgykp344_doc75sc95ejmabjl4z31wm.jpg
Asia Partners.jpg
