US: Wall St opens lower after election surge

Thu, Nov 08, 2018 - 10:41 PM

US stocks fell at the open on Thursday following a rally in the previous session that was spurred by relief after the midterm elections, with investor focus shifting to the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 40.71 points, or 0.16 per cent, at the open to 26,139.59. The S&P 500 opened lower by 7.51 points, or 0.27 per cent, at 2,806.38. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 26.58 points, or 0.35 per cent, to 7,544.17 at the opening bell.

