US: Wall St opens lower after strong start to the week
[NEW YORK] US stocks opened slightly lower on Tuesday, as investors booked profits following the S&P 500's best day in six weeks in the previous session.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 19.89 points, or 0.08 per cent, at the open to 24,577.48. The S&P 500 opened lower by 5.32 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 2,948.59, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 7.37 points, or 0.08 per cent, to 9,227.46 at the opening bell.
