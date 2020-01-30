US: Wall St opens lower as China epidemic raises growth concerns

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 94.29 points, or 0.33 per cent, at the open to 28,640.16.

[NEW YORK] US stock indexes opened lower on Thursday as the coronavirus epidemic fanned concerns of a slowdown in China's economy, while a mixed batch of earnings from technology firms also weighed on sentiment.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 16.95 points, or 0.52 per cent, at 3,256.45.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 64.02 points, or 0.69 per cent, to 9,211.15 at the opening bell.

REUTERS