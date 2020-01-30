You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall St opens lower as China epidemic raises growth concerns

Thu, Jan 30, 2020 - 10:55 PM

doc792nm7iigs9j0l0pooq_doc73waxicki0oey7ol99g.jpg
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 94.29 points, or 0.33 per cent, at the open to 28,640.16.
AFP

[NEW YORK] US stock indexes opened lower on Thursday as the coronavirus epidemic fanned concerns of a slowdown in China's economy, while a mixed batch of earnings from technology firms also weighed on sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 94.29 points, or 0.33 per cent, at the open to 28,640.16.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 16.95 points, or 0.52 per cent, at 3,256.45.

The Nasdaq Composite dropped 64.02 points, or 0.69 per cent, to 9,211.15 at the opening bell. 

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

BREAKING

Jan 30, 2020 10:18 PM
Government & Economy

US weekly jobless claims fall; prior week revised sharply higher

[WASHINGTON] The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits fell last week, pointing to continued labour...

Jan 30, 2020 09:55 PM
Government & Economy

US economy misses Trump's 3% growth target in 2019

[WASHINGTON] The US economy missed the Trump administration's 3 per cent growth target for a second straight year,...

Jan 30, 2020 09:37 PM
Banking & Finance

Sterling gains after BoE leaves interest rates unchanged

[LONDON] Sterling headed back towards US$1.31 on Thursday after the Bank of England kept interest rates at 0.75 per...

Jan 30, 2020 09:31 PM
Government & Economy

Wuhan virus: 3 new cases confirmed in Singapore, bringing total to 13

[SINGAPORE] Three more people have tested positive for the Wuhan virus in Singapore.

UPDATED 53 min ago
Jan 30, 2020 09:10 PM
Technology

BT warns of £500m hit from British limits on Huawei

[LONDON] Britain's decision to cap Huawei's role in 5G will cost BT £500 million (S$891.2 million), the telecoms...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly