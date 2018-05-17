US : Wall St opens lower as Cisco drags, bond yields climb

US stocks opened lower on Thursday after Cisco's disappointing forecast pressured all the three main indexes, while concerns over rising US Treasury yields and looming trade talks persisted.

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened lower on Thursday after Cisco's disappointing forecast pressured all the three main indexes, while concerns over rising US Treasury yields and looming trade talks persisted.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 16.53 points, or 0.07 per cent, at the open to 24,752.40.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 2.75 points, or 0.10 per cent, at 2,719.71. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 18.72 points, or 0.25 per cent, to 7,379.58 at the opening bell.

REUTERS