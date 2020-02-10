US: Wall St opens lower as coronavirus fears may hit Apple sales

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 106.85 points, or 0.37 per cent, at the open to 28,995.66.

[NEW YORK] The main US stock indexes opened lower on Monday, dragged down by losses in Apple as analysts predicted a drop in quarterly smartphone sales in China due to retail store closures and production suspensions due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 106.85 points, or 0.37 per cent, at the open to 28,995.66. The S&P 500 opened lower by 9.43 points, or 0.28per cent, at 3,318.28. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 26.89 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 9,493.63 at the opening bell.

REUTERS