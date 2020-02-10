You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall St opens lower as coronavirus fears may hit Apple sales

Mon, Feb 10, 2020 - 10:47 PM

doc798b0utq36s1ddq6ohl0_doc794q29xyhvo1j1gdy7x7.jpg
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 106.85 points, or 0.37 per cent, at the open to 28,995.66.
PHOTO:AFP

[NEW YORK] The main US stock indexes opened lower on Monday, dragged down by losses in Apple as analysts predicted a drop in quarterly smartphone sales in China due to retail store closures and production suspensions due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 106.85 points, or 0.37 per cent, at the open to 28,995.66. The S&P 500 opened lower by 9.43 points, or 0.28per cent, at 3,318.28. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 26.89 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 9,493.63 at the opening bell. 

REUTERS

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 10, 2020 10:50 PM
Government & Economy

China's Xi promises to prevent major layoffs amid coronavirus outbreak

[BEIJING] Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Monday the government would prevent large-scale layoffs amid the...

Feb 10, 2020 10:45 PM
Companies & Markets

LifeBrandz touts new plan to give 282 shareholders 1 consolidated share each

THE board of Catalist-listed lifestyle investor LifeBrandz, which last month unveiled plans for a 50-to-one share...

Feb 10, 2020 10:28 PM
Energy & Commodities

Google drops plan to buy into largest African wind farm

[COPENHAGEN] Google has cancelled plans to buy a 12.5 per cent stake in Africa's largest wind farm after delays to...

Feb 10, 2020 10:26 PM
Companies & Markets

RE&S posts Q2 net loss of S$263,000 on temporary store closures

CATALIST-LISTED restaurateur RE&S Holdings, which operates brands such as Ichiban Boshi and Kuriya Dining, sank...

Feb 10, 2020 09:50 PM
Consumer

Xerox raises takeover offer for HP

[BENGALURU] Xerox Holdings raised its offer to buy HP to US$24 per share from US$22 per share on Monday, following...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly