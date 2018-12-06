You are here

US: Wall St opens lower as Huawei exec arrest fans trade worries

Thu, Dec 06, 2018 - 10:42 PM

US stocks tumbled at open on Thursday, as the arrest of a top executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei for extradition to the United States sparked fears of a flare-up in Sino-US tensions, while sliding oil prices added to the pressure.
Bloomberg

[NEW YORK] US stocks tumbled at open on Thursday, as the arrest of a top executive of Chinese tech giant Huawei for extradition to the United States sparked fears of a flare-up in Sino-US tensions, while sliding oil prices added to the pressure.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 289.65 points, or 1.16 per cent, at the open to 24,737.42.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 36.55 points, or 1.35 per cent, at 2,663.51. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 141.37 points, or 1.97 per cent, to 7,017.05 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

