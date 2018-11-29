You are here

US: Wall St opens lower as investors turn cautious with G20 in focus

Thu, Nov 29, 2018 - 10:41 PM

US stocks opened lower on Thursday as investors took a cautious stance in the run up to US-China trade talks at the upcoming G20 Summit after President Donald Trump said there was "a long way to go" on tariffs with Beijing.
[NEW YORK] US stocks opened lower on Thursday as investors took a cautious stance in the run up to US-China trade talks at the upcoming G20 Summit after President Donald Trump said there was "a long way to go" on tariffs with Beijing.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 22.78 points, or 0.09 per cent, at the open to 25,343.65.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 6.82 points, or 0.25 per cent, at 2,736.97. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.22 points, or 0.33 per cent, to 7,267.37 at the opening bell.

