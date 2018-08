[NEW YORK] US stocks opened lower on Wednesday after China retaliated to Washington's latest tariffs, clouding a strong showing for corporate earnings.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 13.19 points, or 0.05 per cent, at the open to 25,615.72.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 1.66 points, or 0.06 per cent, at 2,856.79. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 3.66 points, or 0.05 per cent, to 7,880.00 at the opening bell.

REUTERS