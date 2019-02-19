US: Wall St opens lower as US-China trade talks resume

US stocks opened lower on Tuesday after rallying strongly last week, as investors focused on the latest round of trade talks between the United States and China.

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened lower on Tuesday after rallying strongly last week, as investors focused on the latest round of trade talks between the United States and China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 33.40 points, or 0.13 per cent, at the open to 25,849.85. The S&P 500 opened lower by 6.32 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 2,769.28. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 21.66 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 7,450.75 at the opening bell.

REUTERS