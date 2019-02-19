You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall St opens lower as US-China trade talks resume

Tue, Feb 19, 2019 - 10:54 PM

doc745dybi17b7cgfbg1x4_doc73urm90798hegf14j2g.jpg
US stocks opened lower on Tuesday after rallying strongly last week, as investors focused on the latest round of trade talks between the United States and China.
AFP

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened lower on Tuesday after rallying strongly last week, as investors focused on the latest round of trade talks between the United States and China.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 33.40 points, or 0.13 per cent, at the open to 25,849.85. The S&P 500 opened lower by 6.32 points, or 0.23 per cent, at 2,769.28. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 21.66 points, or 0.29 per cent, to 7,450.75 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

SLhsk_190219_2.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Singapore Budget doubles down on restructuring

SL_fw_190219_3.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Government & Economy

Foreign workers quota cut for services sector

SL_dbs_190219_30.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

DBS housing loans business takes harder hit from cooling measures

Most Read

1 Sales of DR's Secret in China: Best World's best-kept secret?
2 Trump may worsen global car market slump
3 Global Premium Hotels puts 23 hotels on market at S$1.4b
4 Bitter pill to swallow despite Olivia Lum's sweetener to small investors
5 Singapore Budget 2019: 50% personal income tax rebate capped at S$200

Must Read

SL_sg_190219_70.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Singapore Budget 2019
Companies & Markets

Analysts see winners in defence, healthcare, banks from Budget 2019

doc7459ycecutjva378at9_doc744sixne5sxun1p7102.jpg
Feb 19, 2019
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

Feb 19, 2019
Real Estate

REDAS' new chief calls on government to refine property curbs, engage more with stakeholders

Feb 19, 2019
Companies & Markets

Midas probe needs more time due to jurisdiction-related complexities, authorities tell Sias

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening