US: Wall St opens lower on renewed trade war concerns

[WASHINGTON] US stocks slipped at the open on Thursday on worries of a looming trade war with the European Union that outweighed optimism over renewed efforts in Italy to form a government.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 46.99 points, or 0.19 per cent, at the open to 24,620.79. The S&P 500 opened lower by 3.03 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 2,720.98. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 6.87 points, or 0.09 per cent, to 7,455.58 at the opening bell.

REUTERS