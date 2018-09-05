You are here

US: Wall St opens lower on tariff woes

Wed, Sep 05, 2018 - 9:45 PM

Bloomberg

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened lower on Wednesday as investors considered the likelihood of President Donald Trump going through with plans to impose a fresh round of tariffs on Chinese goods right after consultations end on Thursday.

Focus also remained on social media stocks as top Facebook and Twitter executives testify in front of the US Congress.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 32.64 points, or 0.13 per cent, at the open to 25,919.84.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 5.13 points, or 0.18 per cent, at 2,891.59. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 17.71 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 8,073.53 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

