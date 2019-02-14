You are here

US: Wall St opens lower on weak retail sales data

Thu, Feb 14, 2019 - 10:47 PM

US stocks opened lower on Thursday, as a surprise drop in retail sales in December suggested a sharp slowdown in economic activity at the end of 2018, overshadowing hopes of a breakthrough in the US-China trade talks.
AFP

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened lower on Thursday, as a surprise drop in retail sales in December suggested a sharp slowdown in economic activity at the end of 2018, overshadowing hopes of a breakthrough in the US-China trade talks.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 82.62 points, or 0.32 per cent, at the open to 25,460.65.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 9.53 points, or 0.35 per cent, at 2,743.50. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 30.13 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 7,390.25 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

