US: Wall St opens slightly higher as tech stocks gain

Wed, Aug 29, 2018 - 9:49 PM

NYT

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened slightly higher on Wednesday, with help from technology stocks, but trade was in focus as investors awaited progress on trade talks between the United States and Canada and eyed next week's deadline for consultations on fresh China-US tariffs.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 18.51 points, or 0.07 per cent, at the open to 26,082.53. The S&P 500 opened higher by 3.10 points, or 0.11 per cent, at 2,900.62. The Nasdaq Composite gained 14.30 points, or 0.18 per cent, to 8,044.34 at the opening bell.

