US: Wall St opens slightly lower as trade fears, tech regulatory risks weigh

Mon, Jun 03, 2019 - 9:43 PM

US stocks opened slightly lower on Monday as weakness from the previous month due to trade disputes spilled over while fears of regulatory scrutiny on high-profile companies Alphabet and Amazon also weighed on sentiment.
[NEW YORK] US stocks opened slightly lower on Monday as weakness from the previous month due to trade disputes spilled over while fears of regulatory scrutiny on high-profile companies Alphabet and Amazon also weighed on sentiment.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 15.12 points, or 0.06 per cent, at the open to 24,830.16. The S&P 500 opened lower by 0.53 points, or 0.02 per cent, at 2,751.53. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.93 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 7,441.22 at the opening bell.

