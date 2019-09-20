You are here

US: Wall St opens slightly stronger amid stimulus hopes, easing trade tensions

Fri, Sep 20, 2019 - 9:46 PM

[NEW YORK] US stocks opened marginally higher on Friday as an interest rate cut by China's central bank and signs of co-operation on trade between the world's two largest economies allayed concerns about a slowdown in global growth.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 7.39 points, or 0.03 per cent, at the open to 27,102.18.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 1.63 points, or 0.05 per cent, at 3,008.42. The Nasdaq Composite gained 2.00 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 8,184.88 at the opening bell. 

