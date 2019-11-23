You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall St rises with US-China trade mood, upbeat economic data

Sat, Nov 23, 2019 - 5:50 AM

WH_USstocks_181277.jpg
Wall Street advanced on Friday as both Washington and Beijing made positive comments on the potential for a trade deal between the world's two biggest economies and upbeat domestic economic data helped to ease investor worries.
PHOTO: EPA-EFE

[BENGALURU] Wall Street advanced on Friday as both Washington and Beijing made positive comments on the potential for a trade deal between the world's two biggest economies and upbeat domestic economic data helped to ease investor worries.

US President Donald Trump told Fox News a trade deal was "potentially very close" following remarks by President Xi Jinping that Beijing wanted to work out an initial agreement.

The S&P 500 and the Dow showed their biggest daily gains in a lackluster week marked by uncertainty, with a report suggesting the delay of a trade truce to 2020 and US lawmakers passing two bills supporting protesters in Hong Kong, which could complicate US-China talks.

Strategists said it helped that Mr Trump was vague on Friday about whether he would sign or veto the bills.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Mark Luschini, chief investment strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott in Philadelphia, attributed Friday's gains to strong US manufacturing data as well as the improving mood on trade. He said investors were cautious about the apparent trade progress, however.

SEE ALSO

US: Third day of declines for Dow, S&P as Wall Street sags

"President Trump saying it's close is news we've heard before. How close is close? Close but not quite or close but I could change my mind?" he said. "That's what's keeping the market on its heels at the moment, keeping the move a little bit more timid."

Manufacturing output accelerated in November to its fastest pace in seven months and services activity picked up more than expected.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 109.33 points, or 0.39 per cent, to 27,875.62, the S&P 500 gained 6.75 points, or 0.22 per cent, to 3,110.29 and the Nasdaq Composite added 13.67 points, or 0.16 per cent, to 8,519.89.

Still, the S&P snapped its six-week winning streak, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq registered its first weekly drop in eight weeks and the Dow showed a weekly loss after four weeks of gains. A largely better-than-expected third-quarter corporate earnings season contributed to recent rallies.

Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors closed higher, led by a 0.76 per cent gain in financials and a 0.65 per cent rise in consumer discretionary.

Nordstrom Inc rose 10.6 per cent after the retailer raised its 2019 forecast and reported third-quarter profit above expectations. Gap Inc shares rose 4.4 per cent as the retailer beat lowered quarterly profit estimates days after it cut its annual forecast and replaced its longtime chief executive officer.

Shares of Tesla Inc fell 6 per cent as Wall Street questioned the look of its newly unveiled electric pickup truck, whose "armored glass" windows shattered in a demonstration.

Intuit Inc dropped 4.2 per cent after the income-tax filing software maker forecast second-quarter profit below estimates.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.50-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.40-to-1 ratio favoured advancers.

The S&P 500 posted 17 new 52-week highs and 2 new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 60 new highs and 84 new lows.

On US exchanges, 5.96 billion shares changed hands compared with the 7.03 billion average for the last 20 sessions.

REUTERS

BREAKING

Nov 23, 2019 06:32 AM
Government & Economy

Trump vague about whether he will veto bills that back Hong Kong protesters

[WASHINGTON] US President Donald Trump was vague on Friday about whether he would sign or veto legislation to back...

Nov 23, 2019 06:17 AM
Government & Economy

China envoy warns of 'very bad damage' if Canada follows US lead on Hong Kong

[OTTAWA] China's new ambassador to Canada on Friday warned Ottawa not to follow the US lead and formally back...

Nov 23, 2019 06:11 AM
Stocks

Europe: Positive trade cues help stocks wrap up dour week on an upbeat note

[BENGALURU] European shares logged their best day in three weeks on Friday, as upbeat data out of major eurozone...

Nov 23, 2019 05:59 AM
Energy & Commodities

Oil pulls back from 2-month highs on China trade worries

[NEW YORK] Oil prices fell on Friday, pulling back from two-month highs as concern over US-China trade talks...

Nov 22, 2019 11:20 PM
Latest Earnings

Latest Earnings

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly