US: Wall St slips at open as stimulus doubts resurface
[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as delays over a new fiscal stimulus package and surging coronavirus infections dented sentiment even as regulators moved toward emergency use authorisation of a Covid-19 vaccine.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 64.77 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 29,934.49 after the market opened.
The S&P 500 dropped 16 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 3,652.10, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 65.45 points, or 0.53 per cent, to 12.340.35.
