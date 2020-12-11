You are here

US: Wall St slips at open as stimulus doubts resurface

Fri, Dec 11, 2020 - 10:47 PM

PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Friday as delays over a new fiscal stimulus package and surging coronavirus infections dented sentiment even as regulators moved toward emergency use authorisation of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 64.77 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 29,934.49 after the market opened.

The S&P 500 dropped 16 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 3,652.10, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 65.45 points, or 0.53 per cent, to 12.340.35.

REUTERS

