US: Wall St slips at open as trade tensions weigh

Thu, Jul 19, 2018 - 9:45 PM

US stocks opened lower on Thursday on declines in financial and industrial stocks and renewed trade tensions on news that the European Union may retaliate if the United States slaps tariffs on EU cars.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 60.14 points, or 0.24 per cent, at the open to 25,139.15.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 6.25 points, or 0.22 per cent, at 2,809.37. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 24.64 points, or 0.31 per cent, to 7,829.80 at the opening bell.

REUTERS

