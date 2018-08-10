US: Wall St slips at open on Turkey turmoil

US stocks opened lower on Friday as a plunging Turkish lira rattled global markets due to concerns over the country's economy and a deepening rift with the United States.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 108.04 points, or 0.42 per cent, at the open to 25,401.19.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 13.94 points, or 0.49 per cent, at 2,839.64. The Nasdaq Composite dropped 57.07 points, or 0.72 per cent, to 7,834.71 at the opening bell.

REUTERS