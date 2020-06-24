You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall St slips at open on worries over rising coronavirus cases

Wed, Jun 24, 2020 - 9:44 PM

ym-wallst-240620.jpg
Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday, a day after the Nasdaq scaled a fresh peak, as investors assessed the risk to the domestic economy from a surge in coronavirus cases in several US states.
PHOTO: AFP

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes opened lower on Wednesday, a day after the Nasdaq scaled a fresh peak, as investors assessed the risk to the domestic economy from a surge in coronavirus cases in several US states.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 163.14 points, or 0.62 per cent, at the open to 25,992.96.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 16.89 points, or 0.54 per cent, at 3,114.40. The Nasdaq Composite fell 37.55 points, or 0.37 per cent, at 10,093.82 shortly after market open. 

REUTERS

 

BT is now on Telegram!

For daily updates on weekdays and specially selected content for the weekend. Subscribe to t.me/BizTimes

BREAKING NEWS

Jun 24, 2020 10:04 PM
Companies & Markets

Magnus Energy's independent non-executive director resigns

MAGNUS Energy Group announced on Wednesday that independent non-executive director and non-executive chairman of the...

Jun 24, 2020 09:59 PM
Transport

Swissport says to axe over 4,000 UK jobs

[LONDON] Airport services group Swissport said on Wednesday it plans to axe more than 4,000 jobs, or about half its...

Jun 24, 2020 09:43 PM
Companies & Markets

ST Group Food Industries to open 10 new F&B outlets

ST Group Food Industries Holdings announced on Wednesday that it will open 10 new food and beverage (F&B)...

Jun 24, 2020 09:34 PM
Banking & Finance

Wirecard wins short reprieve as banks scan long-term damage

[MUNICH] Wirecard won a short reprieve from the lenders on its 1.75 billion euros (S$2.74 billion) revolving credit...

Jun 24, 2020 09:31 PM
Companies & Markets

Duty Free International posts net loss of RM9.1m for Q4

MALAYSIAN multi-channel duty-free and duty-paid retail group Duty Free International posted a net loss of RM9.1...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for

STAY UPDATED

Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms and Conditions.