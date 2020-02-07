US: Wall St slips from record highs at open after jobs report

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 92.85 points, or 0.32 per cent, at the open to 29,286.92.

[NEW YORK] Wall Street slipped from record highs at the open on Friday as investors assessed the US employment report for January that showed acceleration in jobs growth but included a downward revision to some previous numbers.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 92.85 points, or 0.32 per cent, at the open to 29,286.92.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 10.24 points, or 0.31 per cent, at 3,335.54 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 45.51 points, or 0.48 per cent, to 9,526.64 at the opening bell.

REUTERS