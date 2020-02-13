US: Wall St slips from record levels at open on fears over new coronavirus case count

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 115.39 points, or 0.39 per cent, at the open to 29,436.03.

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes slipped from record highs at the open on Thursday as a sharp increase in the number of deaths and cases related to the coronavirus outbreak in China sent investors scurrying for safe-haven assets.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 13.55 points, or 0.40 per cent, at 3,365.90 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 68.92 points, or 0.71 per cent, to 9,657.04 at the opening bell.

