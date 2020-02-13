You are here

Home > Stocks

US: Wall St slips from record levels at open on fears over new coronavirus case count

Thu, Feb 13, 2020 - 10:47 PM

doc799uhtqzauu14obzxgq5_doc791520aflspvkw5bdcs.jpg
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 115.39 points, or 0.39 per cent, at the open to 29,436.03.
AFP

[NEW YORK] Wall Street's main indexes slipped from record highs at the open on Thursday as a sharp increase in the number of deaths and cases related to the coronavirus outbreak in China sent investors scurrying for safe-haven assets.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 115.39 points, or 0.39 per cent, at the open to 29,436.03.

The S&P 500 opened lower by 13.55 points, or 0.40 per cent, at 3,365.90 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 68.92 points, or 0.71 per cent, to 9,657.04 at the opening bell. 

REUTERS

BREAKING NEWS

Feb 13, 2020 10:42 PM
Companies & Markets

Chaswood Resources to hold scheme of arrangement vote by Apr 30

CATALIST-LISTED food and beverage operator Chaswood Resources Holdings has got permission from the High Court to...

Feb 13, 2020 10:41 PM
Government & Economy

Rents lift US core inflation

[WASHINGTON] US underlying consumer prices picked up in January, while the number of Americans filing claims for...

Feb 13, 2020 10:32 PM
Companies & Markets

Overseas Education posts 16% rise in FY2019 net profit of S$8m

MAINBOARD-LISTED Overseas Education Ltd, which runs international school Overseas Family School, kept its bottom...

Feb 13, 2020 10:20 PM
Companies & Markets

Challenger Tech posts 11.6% fall in Q4 net profit of S$5.07m

CONSUMER electronics retailer Challenger Technologies posted shrinking fourth-quarter earnings on Thursday, with the...

Feb 13, 2020 10:20 PM
Government & Economy

New party boss in China's Hubei pledges to contain coronavirus

[BEIJING] The new Communist Party chief of Hubei province, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak in China, said...

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Choose which free BT newsletters to sign up for here, or get them all below:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening
BT Garage
weekly
BT Lifestyle
weekly
Asean Business
weekly